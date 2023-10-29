Cases being filed against BNP men for 28 Oct incidents: Home minister

Cases are being filed against BNP men for the murder of a policeman, snatching duty officer's weapons, attack on the chief justice's residence, Diploma Engineers Institution, police hospital, setting fire to vehicles and attack on journalists, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today.

"Both police and the victims of the acts of violence are filing the cases," he said while speaking to reporters at his office at the Secretariat today (29 October).

He said those who entered the chief justice's residence will be identified and brought to justice.

"A policeman died. Another policeman and two Ansar members are fighting for their lives. At least 100 policemen have been injured in the clash and are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals," Kamal said.

The home minister also mentioned a foreigner attending meetings with BNP leaders.

"We heard that he [the foreigner] is an advisor to the US President Joe Biden. If he is indeed an advisor, we have to consider if he is breaking any foreign policy."

Asked whether the government will take action in this regard, Kamal said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is looking into this matter and they will take a decision after talking to the US ambassador.

Asked why BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul was detained, the home minister said the violence began during the BNP meeting at Nayapaltan, which was being addressed by Fakhrul.

"BNP men snatched weapons from police and went as far as the chief justice's residence, even though their rally venue was from Nightingale to Fakirapool. They cannot escape the responsibility for their actions."

He also claimed neither AL nor the police went to the designated rally venue of the BNP.

"They went out of the rally venue and caused pre-planned anarchy," Kamal added.

He also said leaders and activists of the BNP destroyed the CCTV cameras that were installed on the streets.

"There is footage that shows a Chhatra Dal leader beating the policeman who died and BNP men vandalising the hospital."

Kamal claimed BNP men burned everything they saw using "special flammable liquid."