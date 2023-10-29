95 detained across country so far as police crackdown on hartal

BNP activists clash with Awami League and police in Fateh Ali Bazar area of Bogura amid the hartal on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

In the first hartal seen in a few years, police are enforcing a crackdown while sporadic incidents of chases and counter chases between law enforcers and groups of political protestors are being reported from different parts of the country.

12 detained in Cumilla

Leaders of the BNP in Cumilla have alleged that have police detained 12 leaders and activists from a procession around 8am on Sunday.

Police approaching BNP procession in Cumilla's Chowkazar on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Cumilla Divisional Organising Secretary of BNP Mostaq Mia claimed that there was no provocation during the procession held at Chowkbazar, Cumilla.

"Our peaceful march was suddenly attacked by the police. They arrested 12 of our activists and injured 20 others," he added.

Cumilla Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Kamran Hossain said the miscreants threw cocktails at the police.

In self-defense, the police chased them and dispersed them. "Seven people were arrested from the procession. They are being interrogated. Further action will be taken after the inquiry," he added.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has spread on Facebook. In the video, a procession was entering the Chowkbazar area, with women at the forefront.

The police came forward and asked them something, before suddenly attacking the procession.

They started beating the leaders and firing blanks.

Police then arrested some of the activists.

Elsewhere in Cumilla, six people were reportedly injured in a clash between two factions of Jubo League, said locals. They have been sent to the Comilla Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place in front of Chowkbazar Faisal Hospital in the city at 9:30am on Sunday.

The police later brought the situation under control, confirmed Cumilla Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Kamran Hossain.

AL leader dies of cardiac arrest during anti-hartal rally in Cumilla

An Awami League leader who participated in an anti-hartal rally in Cumilla died of cardiac arrest.

Photo: Collected

The deceased was Cumilla Mahanagar Ward 4 Awami League's President Billal Hossain, confirmed ward No 4 Councilor Nasir Uddin Nazim.

He said Billal Hossain came to Kandirpar from Kaptan Bazar with a procession around 10:30am on Sunday.

He suddenly felt chest pain and collapse. He was taken to the city's Moon Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

3 detained in Sylhet

The police detained three people in Sylhet's Zindabazar area, confirmed officer-in-charge (OC) of Katwali police station Mohammad Ali Mahmud, although he did not disclose their names.

He said a procession was brought out in Zindabazar around 8:30am on Sunday, where BNP activists attacked the police.

At this time, the police chased them away, he added.

Police detain BNP activist in Sylhet amid hartal on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

According to locals, more than 50 BNP leaders and activists came out on the streets of Kazi Elias and Tantipara areas in Zindabazar and started pelting bricks and stones at the police.

They then retreated when the police advanced towards them.

Even though the transport workers announced to keep the buses running, no long-route buses left Sylhet Central Bus Terminal in the morning.

However, some vehicles were seen commuting inside the district.

Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Md Ilias Sharif said, "We are in the field for the overall security of the people of Sylhet. If anyone tries any type of sabotage, we will strictly suppress it."

Meanwhile, BNP activists have been seen placing tree branches on the highway to obstruct vehicle movement on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway.

BNP activists clash with police in Bogura

A procession led by District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Noore Alam Siddique Reagan tried to move towards Satmatha intersection in Bogura around 8:30am on 29 October.

However, the procession returned to the party office on Nawabbari road as the police obstructed them.

Around 10:15am a group of Awami League tried to advance towards BNP party office through Galapatti road in Fateh Ali Bazar area of the city, which led to a clash between the two parties.

There were a few cocktail explosions and brickbats were thrown about.

BNP activists clash with Awami League and police in Fateh Ali Bazar area of Bogura amid the hartal on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Later, the police fired several rounds of rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

When asked about the overall situation, Bogura Additional Superintendent of Police Snigdho Akhtar said a heated atmosphere has been created with the BNP leaders and workers in the city due to the hartal.

"Five rubber bullets were fired to control the situation. All is well now," he said while expressing hope that nothing untoward happens.

3 cops injured in Lakshmipur

Two police officials have been injured by brickbats thrown by picketers around 9am in Azadnagar area of Lakshmipur.

They have received primary treatment at Upazila Health Complex.

The injured have been identified as Sub-Inspector of Ramgati police station Nazmul and Assistant Sub-inspector Mannan.

Ramgati police station OC Mohammad Saifuddin Anwar said hartal supporters were picketing at Azadnagar Bridge area of Ramgati-Sonapur road.

When the police went to the spot, they threw bricks at the police which injured two policemen.

The OC said legal action will be taken in this incident.

Also, long-haul buses have been halted in Lakshmipur but rickshaws are plying the city.

10 BNP men arrested in B'baria over cocktail explosions

Police in Brahmanbaria have arrested 10 leaders and activists of the BNP over the explosion of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), also known as cocktails, in the city's Kalibar Mor and Power House Road areas.

The explosives were detonated on Saturday night (28 October).

The arrestees include member secretary of the district Swechchhasebak Dal Mollah Saluddin, former vice-president of the district Chhatra Dal Sejan Mahmud Tushar, Javed Mia, Sohag, Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Shaheed Belal Siddiqui, Billal Hossain, Faizur Rahman and Imam.

Besides, the police recovered four unexploded cocktails from the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Aslam Hossain alleged the arrested detonated eight explosives in two places in the city at night.

Later, they were arrested during raids in different parts of the city.

While there have been a spree of arrests across the country, some parts look like the hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami isn't being observed.

No sign of Hartal in Khulna

There is no sign of the strike in Khulna, as public transport is running as usual and no incidents of attack, arson or violence has been reported.

Around 10am it was seen that buses on 18 routes were operating normally from the Sonadanga bus stand of Khulna.

Public transports in Khulna on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Khulna Bus-Minibus Coach Owners Association Joint Convener Anwar Hossain Sona said, "No hartal is being observed in Khulna. We have kept all public services open."

Deputy Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Mohammad Tajul Islam said, "There was no violence anywhere in the city. If people are made to suffer in the name of hartal, it will be resisted. The KMP has taken preparation."

Cox's Bazar quiet, Awami League brings out peace rally

Although there was no one from BNP-Jamaat on the road, the leaders and workers of Cox's Bazar district, municipal Awami League and allied organisations took to the streets to deter the hartal.

In the morning, district and municipal Awami League brought out an anti-hartal rally in Cox's Bazar city, following which a peace rally was held.

Drivers of public vehicles have reported that no obstruction was faced while transporting passengers in Chakaria, Eidgaon, Ramu, Ukhiya, Teknaf and Cox's Bazar sadar upazilas.

Awami League leaders bring out an anti-hartal rally in Cox's Bazar on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police (Administration) Md Rafiqul Islam said police teams are on high alert at different points across the district including highways.

There are also some RAB teams in the field. Any kind of violence will be combatted, he added.

No incident of violence has been reported since morning said the officers-in-charge of Chakaria, Teknaf, Ramu, Ukhiya and Cox's Bazar sadar police stations.

Long-haul buses halted in Moulvibazar

No long-haul buses have been halted in Moulvibazar amid the hartal called by BNP on Sunday.

However, no incidents of BNP protests or unrest were reported in the district. On the otherhand, Awami League supporters have taken position at important points along with the police.

District Jubo League and allied organisations have been stationed in Chaumuhani of Moulvibazar since morning. A few rickshaws and private vehicles are plying the city.

Bus counters shut down in Moulvibazar on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Going to Dhakaia bus stand in Kodalipur area of the city, it can be seen that the counters of long-distance buses including Dhaka are closed. Even the buses going to Sylhet are shut down.