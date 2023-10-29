Attempt to kill policemen, snatching their weapons: Case filed against Mirza Abbas, 800 others

Police today filed a case against some 800 people, including BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, on charges of exploding cocktails to kill police and snatching law enforcers' weapons at the BNP's mass meeting in Nayapaltan yesterday (28 October).

Sub-inspector Mostafizur Rahman filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police Station in the capital, naming some 57 people, alongside around 700-800 unnamed.

According to Shahjahanpur police station Officer-in-Charge Hasinur Rahman, more cases will be filed soon once the formalities are completed.

During Saturday's rallies of different political parties in the capital, Dhaka turned into a battlefield.

Two people, including a police constable, were killed in the ensuing violence.

BNP activists fought pitched battles with police and AL members from 11am to 6pm. A number of vehicles were torched, while the chief justice's residence was vandalised.

The incidents also left scores injured.

Speaking to the Dhaka Post, Shahjahanpur OC Hasinur said a lawsuit is being prepared on behalf of injured victims.