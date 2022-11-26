Case filed over death of DGFI man during drug bust in Tumbru border 

TBS Report 
26 November, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 03:16 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A case has been filed following the attack on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the death of a Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) officer during a drug bust at the Tumbru border in Bandarban Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari earlier this month.

The case was filed by DGFI official Anwar Hossain. 

Total 20 named and 30-35 unidentified individuals have been accused in the case, confirmed   Naikkhyangchhari police station OC Mohammad Shahjahan on Saturday.

Earlier on 14 November, a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) officer working at the DGFI died in a gunfight with drug traffickers.

A RAB official was also wounded in the incident that occured along the border with Myanmar in Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari, as per an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. 

DGFI and RAB were jointly conducting the anti-narcotic drive. 

The ISPR release, however, did not mention the names and positions of the victim officers.

"During the clash with drug smugglers, an on-duty DGFI man (BAF officer) embraced martyrdom by sacrificing his life for the country and a RAB member was also injured," added the release.

