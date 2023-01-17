Case filed in Ctg for spreading propaganda against Albion Group

A case has been filed with the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal, accusing five persons of spreading defamatory propaganda against the Albion Group, a drug manufacturer and exporter company, on Monday.

The tribunal directed the counter-terrorism unit of the police to submit a report by 27 March.

Chattogram Cyber Tribunal judge Zahirul Kabir issued the order on Monday.

Earlier, Md Rafique Ahmad, senior manager of Albion Laboratories Ltd, filed the case on behalf of Md Raisul Uddin, chairman of the Albion Group.

The accused in the case are - residents of Panchlaish thana in Chattogram city Kazi Mohammad Shahidul Hasan (42), Md Zahidul Karim Rimon (30), Md Shawkat Ali Rifat (29), Kazi Mohammad Rubaidul Hasan (35), and Kamal Hossain (35), resident of Hathazari upazila.

Mohammad Abu Mansur, assistant public prosecutor of Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Court, said that accused Kazi Mohammad Shahidul Hasan gave five cheques to the chairman of the Albion Group to pay Tk3.55 crore as part of a business deal.

However, five separate cases were filed against the accused as the cheques were dishonoured. The accused was sent to jail by the court in these cases and got released on bail. Later, he started spreading propaganda against the Albion Group and the plaintiff Raisul Uddin, he said.

Mohammad Abu Mansur said, "The accused have defamed the reputation of the plaintiff by printing ugly posters and spreading misinformation through social media."