Albion Group Chairman Raisul Uddin elected as executive member of Bangladesh Carrom Federation

Raisul Uddin Saikat, chairman of Albion Group, has been elected as the executive member of Bangladesh Carrom Federation.

Raisul Uddin Saikat pursued his education in Computer Science in Australia. Upon finishing his studies, he returned to his homeland and became a part of Albion Laboratories Limited. During his tenure, the company's business model began to evolve with the implementation of new strategies. One noteworthy transformation was the introduction of self-reporting in their export processes.

According to a notice published on the National Sports Council's website on 27 September, the election was conducted for 22 positions, including three vice presidents, one general secretary, two joint secretaries, one treasurer, and 15 members.

The three vice presidents who were elected are Commander Tanveer Ahmed, Gazi Afroz Binte Mansoor, and Advocate Aslam Khan. Additionally, Ashraf Ahmed Lyon has been elected as the general secretary, reads a press release.

Zafarul Ahsan Babul and Md Sajjad were elected as joint general secretary, Hasnain Imtiaz Shihab as treasurer, Md Ruhul Amin, Chowdhury Liton Barua, SM Shihab Mamun Shamim, SM Shahjahan Chowdhury, Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, Rahat Tarafdar, Md Shamsuzzaman Ratan, Abdullah, Al Amin, Md Deen Islam, Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, Md Raisul Uddin Saikat, Md Mohsin and Mohammad Anwar Hossain Joy were elected as executive members.