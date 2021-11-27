Albion Group chairman Saikot made Delta Hospital’s board member

Albion Group Chairman Raisul Uddin Saikat has been appointed a member of the board of directors of Delta Health Care Limited, a private hospital in Chattogram.

He has been re-inducted as an honourary member of the board of directors at the 9th Annual General Meeting of Delta Health Care Limited on Friday, read a press release.

Saikat is an advisor to the central committee of the daily Kaler Kantho Shuvosangho.

He is associated with various social organisations.