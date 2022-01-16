Albion Group provides masks, hand sanitisers to CMP

Albion Group has provided 10,000 pieces of masks and 500 pieces of hand sanitisers to the members of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) to contain the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Albion Group Chairman Raisul Uddin Saikat handed over the masks and sanitisers to the CMP Commissioner Saleh Md Tanvir at the latter's office in the port city on Sunday.

Raisul said it is a pleasure to stand by policemen as they respond first in any emergency.

"The police officials won hearts of mass people with their brave roles during the pandemic and Albion Group will keep its support continued for them in this regard," he said.

CMP Deputy Commissioner (Sadar) Amir Zafor was also present during handing over the safety item.

 

