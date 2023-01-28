Caretaker govt system only exists in Pakistan: Information Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
28 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 05:23 pm

Caretaker govt system only exists in Pakistan: Information Minister

UNB
28 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 05:23 pm
Caretaker govt system only exists in Pakistan: Information Minister

BNP has realised that they cannot win in the next national election, and that is why they are making excuses for not participating in it, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Saturday (28 January).

"We want to compete with and defeat BNP. However, they will not get the opportunity to cause mayhem as they did in 2014. If they try, the countrymen will throw them into the sea," he said.

He made the remarks at a press conference held at the AL party office in Rajshahi.

Awami League wants every political party to participate in the elections, he said, adding that the caretaker government system only exists in Pakistan.

"BNP wants to follow Pakistan, but our electoral process will be similar to that of Australia, India, the United States, and Japan. The election will be held as per the country's constitution," the minister said.

The AL leader also said that BNP attempted to destroy democracy during the 2014 national election.

"They burnt down 500 voting centers and killed several election officers," he added.

The information minister also stated that due to the country's current economic situation, using EVMs (electronic voting machines) in all seats is not possible.

"The Election Commission proposed an approximately one million dollar project to purchase EVMs. However, given the global economic situation, we decided not to proceed with the project," he said.

He also said that because elections are held under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission, the government cannot transfer any OC, UNO, or constable after the election date is announced.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation and AL presidium member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and MP Md. Ayen Uddin were also present, among others, at the press conference.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud / Caretaker Government

