Jatiya Party does not believe in caretaker government: Chunnu

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu expressed his disapproval of the caretaker government system by stating that he does not believe in a caretaker government.

"Hussain Muhammad Ershad also used to say, if the elected government is not trusted, then how can we trust the unelected caretaker government?" said Chunnu in response to a question from reporters at Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office on Thursday (14 December).

"100% fair elections have never been possible in Bangladesh. If it is possible to change the election system to proportional representation system, the election will be fair," he said.

He also said, "We anticipate a good election. We are participating in the election since the Election Commission has assured of a fair election."

Stating there will be multiple discussions with Awami League before the election he said, "We have already discussed about the election environment and we have 100% confidence in Awami League."

He also reiterated the strong stance of Jatiya Party by saying "We are here to take part in the election not to withdraw from it."