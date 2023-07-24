Be careful in project selection, financing: Cabinet secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 04:20 pm

Be careful in project selection, financing: Cabinet secretary

Mahabub Hosan said that there were no instructions regarding the election or field administration in the meeting. He said, this is a regular meeting with the secretaries.

Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected

Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Mahbub Hossain asked secretaries to exercise caution in project selection and financing, alongside monitoring the direction of global trade and investment.

He made the call during a secretaries committee meeting held on Monday.

As per the rules, the secretaries meeting is held once a month under the chairmanship of the cabinet secretary. However, the first secretary meeting was held today, seven months after the current cabinet secretary took charge.

Although Cabinet sources said the meeting was held to instruct the administration to prepare for the upcoming elections, the cabinet secretary said no such directives were given and that it was just a regular meeting with the secretaries.

Prime minister's Chief Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain was present in the meeting.

 

