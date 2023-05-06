Buyers throng as border haat opens in Sylhet’s Bholaganj

If Myanmar approves the resumption of the border trade, it has to inform the Bangladesh government. The picture shows a garment shop at a temporary and weekly market called “Border Haat” in the Kasba area of Brahmanbaria. Photo: TBS

The Bholaganj border haat (marketplace) in Sylhet's Companiganj Upazila was bustling with buyers and traders on Saturday, the opening day of the Bangladesh-India border haat.

After the inauguration, a large number of buyers thronged the haat along the zero point of the border. During a visit to the haat at noon, a long queue of customers was seen at various stalls. Buyers were also seen entering the market with a long queue.

The local administration had to struggle to handle the crowd.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed inaugurated the haat in the morning. Assistant Indian High Commissioner to Sylhet Niraj Kumar Jaishwal and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Md Mujibur Rahman were also present.

While addressing the inaugural function, the minister said through opening such a market, economic and social relations between the two neighbouring countries will be further strengthened and new employment opportunities will be also created.

Moazzem Hossain, a buyer who came to the market, said, "I came here to see what the market formed by the two countries looks like. Besides, I want to buy good quality Indian products."

"Earlier Indian products used to come here illegally. It can now be legally bought. It is a great opportunity for the people of this border area," he said.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Lusikant Hajong said, "On the first day, we received a huge response from buyers and about 1,000 buyers thronged the market."

The border haat is initiated to provide a formal arrangement of trading between the local communities of two countries who have very limited access to big markets mainly due to long distances.

The new haat established on one acre of land in Bholaganj area of Companiganj and East Khasi Hills of Indian Meghalaya State is the 13th such marketplace along the Bangladesh-India border.

The border haat will be operating from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Initially, 24 Bangladeshi vendors and 26 Indian vendors are allowed to sell locally grown products in the marketplace.

"The 24 vendors from Bangladesh's side have been selected through a lottery. Later, other applicant vendors will be given opportunities through the same selection process," said UNO Lusikant Hajong.

Residents of a five-kilometre area around the haat can buy and sell products there.

"A customer will be able to purchase products worth up to $200 per day. Each seller has to pay Tk70 and each customer Tk30 per day as an entry fee, which will be spent on the renovation and development of the haat upon approval of the Bholaganj border haat management committee," added the UNO.

At present, there are 12 border haats operating in various areas along the Bangladesh-India border.