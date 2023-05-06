Buyers throng as border haat opens in Sylhet’s Bholaganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 10:11 pm

Related News

Buyers throng as border haat opens in Sylhet’s Bholaganj

Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed inaugurated the Indo-Bangla border haat on Saturday

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 10:11 pm
If Myanmar approves the resumption of the border trade, it has to inform the Bangladesh government. The picture shows a garment shop at a temporary and weekly market called “Border Haat” in the Kasba area of Brahmanbaria. Photo: TBS
If Myanmar approves the resumption of the border trade, it has to inform the Bangladesh government. The picture shows a garment shop at a temporary and weekly market called “Border Haat” in the Kasba area of Brahmanbaria. Photo: TBS

The Bholaganj border haat (marketplace) in Sylhet's Companiganj Upazila was bustling with buyers and traders on Saturday, the opening day of the Bangladesh-India border haat.

After the inauguration, a large number of buyers thronged the haat along the zero point of the border. During a visit to the haat at noon, a long queue of customers was seen at various stalls. Buyers were also seen entering the market with a long queue. 

The local administration had to struggle to handle the crowd.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed inaugurated the haat in the morning. Assistant Indian High Commissioner to Sylhet Niraj Kumar Jaishwal and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Md Mujibur Rahman were also present.

While addressing the inaugural function, the minister said through opening such a market, economic and social relations between the two neighbouring countries will be further strengthened and new employment opportunities will be also created.

Moazzem Hossain, a buyer who came to the market, said, "I came here to see what the market formed by the two countries looks like. Besides, I want to buy good quality Indian products."

 "Earlier Indian products used to come here illegally. It can now be legally bought. It is a great opportunity for the people of this border area," he said.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Lusikant Hajong said, "On the first day, we received a huge response from buyers and about 1,000 buyers thronged the market."

The border haat is initiated to provide a formal arrangement of trading between the local communities of two countries who have very limited access to big markets mainly due to long distances.

The new haat established on one acre of land in Bholaganj area of Companiganj and East Khasi Hills of Indian Meghalaya State is the 13th such marketplace along the Bangladesh-India border.  

The border haat will be operating from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Initially, 24 Bangladeshi vendors and 26 Indian vendors are allowed to sell locally grown products in the marketplace.

"The 24 vendors from Bangladesh's side have been selected through a lottery. Later, other applicant vendors will be given opportunities through the same selection process," said UNO Lusikant Hajong.

Residents of a five-kilometre area around the haat can buy and sell products there.

"A customer will be able to purchase products worth up to $200 per day. Each seller has to pay Tk70 and each customer Tk30 per day as an entry fee, which will be spent on the renovation and development of the haat upon approval of the Bholaganj border haat management committee," added the UNO.

At present, there are 12 border haats operating in various areas along the Bangladesh-India border.

Top News

Border Haat / Bholaganj border haat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

13h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

3h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

5h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

7h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

11h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work