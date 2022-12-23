Bangladesh, India discuss re-opening of border haats, rupee trade and FTA

The Kasba Border Haat in Brahmanbaria was shut down after Covid-19 hit the country in 2020. The closure caused huge losses to local traders and they demand reopening the market as the pandemic situation improves. FILE PHOTO

Bangladesh and India on Thursday (22 December) discussed the re-opening of border haats, settlement of trade in Indian rupees and the possibility of signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) along with a range of other issues.

The development comes after Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi met his Inidan counterpart Piyush Goyal, reports Live Mint.

"The Ministers discussed various issues of mutual interest including removal of non-tariff barriers and port restrictions, re-opening of border haats, harmonization and mutual recognition of Standards and procedures on both sides, settlement of trade in Indian rupees, strengthening connectivity and trade infrastructure, among others, to realise the full potential of India-Bangladesh economic ties," India's ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.

It added that a joint feasibility study on a CEPA has been carried out after the two countries agreed for exploring a bilateral FTA.

Both Bangladesh and India agreed to work together in order to resolve the issues raised during the course of the meeting and ensure that the outcomes expected in the Joint Statement by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from September this year are achieved in letter and spirit at the earliest.