Bangladesh-India border haat in Tripura set to reopen in July

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 09:46 am

Related News

Bangladesh-India border haat in Tripura set to reopen in July

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 09:46 am
Indo-Bangla border haat in Sylhet&#039;s Bholaganj, Bangladesh. File photo: TBS
Indo-Bangla border haat in Sylhet's Bholaganj, Bangladesh. File photo: TBS

The Kamalasagar-Kasba border haat, a weekly market situated in Tripura's Sepahijala district along the Bangladesh-India border, is expected to resume operations by next month, Indian media reported on Tuesday (6 June) quoting an official concerned. This market was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now preparations are underway to reopen it.

In May, the border haat at Srinagar in South Tripura's Sabroom subdivision, India, had already been reopened, reestablishing cross-border trade activities. Encouraged by this development, the joint border haat management committee convened a meeting at Kasba yesterday to discuss reopening the Kamalasagar-Kasba border haat as soon as possible. During the meeting, it was decided that repair work would be undertaken at the haat prior to its reopening.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bishalgarh, India, Binoy Bhusan Das, shared the details over a telephone conversation with Press Trust of India (PTI), stating, "Today, the joint border haat management committee held a meeting at Kasba and discussed reopening the trade facility at the earliest. In the meeting, the committee decided to undertake repair work at the haat before reopening it."

To assess the extent of repairs required, a joint team comprising representatives from Bangladesh and India will visit the Kamalasagar-Kasba border haat next week. The team will prepare an estimate of the repair works needed for the haat's restoration.

"Once the repair jobs are completed, a joint inspection will be conducted in the first week of July to take a final call on the reopening of the border haat," revealed SDM Binoy Bhusan Das.

He said, "The Bangladesh delegation was positive on reopening the border haat, and we are hopeful to do it by the last week of July. There has been a growing demand for the immediate reopening of the Kamalasagar-Kasba border haat."

With both sides eager to resume cross-border trade activities, the reopening of the Kamalasagar-Kasba border haat in Tripura is expected to bolster economic exchanges and further strengthen the friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Top News / South Asia

Bangladesh-India / Border Haat / Bangladesh- Tripura / Cross-border trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

1h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

19h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

23h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

15h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

17h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

17h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage