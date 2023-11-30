Bus set on fire in Gazipur

Screengrab of a video of a bus set on fire at Jirani bazar in Gazipur on 30 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Miscreants set an Itihash Paribahan bus on fire at Jirani bazar in Gazipur city on Thursday during the daylong hartal called by BNP.

The fire was quickly extinguished with the help of the people of a factory adjacent to the neighboring road and the locals, confirmed Sub-Inspector (SI) Jahangir of Kashimpur police station.

Quoting eyewitnesses, he told The Business Standard that the bus was going to Mirpur from Kabirpur with passengers in the morning. On the way, miscreants set fire to the rear of the bus.

Itihash Paribahan bus set on fire amid day-long hartal of BNP-Jamaat on 30 November 2023. Photo: TBS

At that time, there were a few passengers inside the bus, but there were no casualties as the passengers got off quickly. Preparations are underway to take legal action in this incident, he added.

Deputy Assistant Director (Zone-4) of Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate told TBS that locals extinguished the fire before the fire service unit reached the spot.