Three buses set on fire in Cumilla

Three buses were set on fire in Cumilla on 29 November. Photo: TBS

Three buses were set on fire in Cumilla today.

The incident took place at Kotbari Bishwa Road area of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 3am on Thursday (30 November), Cumilla Sadar South police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan told The Business Standard.

"Some buses of Tisha Paribahan were standing in front of the Irish Hill restaurant on the highway. At around 3 o'clock in the night, I got information that three buses were set on fire. We rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Three buses were partially damaged in the fire incident," he said.

"We are trying to identify who is behind this. Such incidents might have been carried out in support of the strike called by the oppositions," he added.

Meanwhile, two covered vans were burnt as ignitable substances were hurled at the vehicles on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at the Bhogra Bypass intersection early Thursday.

Abdus Samad, senior station master of Joydebpur Fire Service, said ignitable substances were thrown at a parked covered van and a moving covered van early in the morning.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

Both the covered vans were carrying goods from readymade garment factories.