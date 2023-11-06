Bus, auto-rickshaw torched in Chattogram

Miscreants set fire to a bus at Chaturi Chaumuhani market in Anwara of Chattogram around 4am on 6 November. Photo: TBS

Miscreants set fire to a bus and a CNG auto-rickshaw and vandalised a covered van in two separate spots in Chattogram on Monday (6 November) as the 48-hour nationwide blockade called by BNP and its allies entered its second day.

Despite isolated incidents traffic movement in the port city increased compared to the last day.

A bus at Chaturi Chaumuhani market in the Anwara area Chattogram was torched by miscreants at around 4am. The miscreants fled before the police reached the spot. Later the fire service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The bus was parked overnight near the mosque in Chaturi Choumuhani Bazar to take KEPZ workers to the factory in the morning.

Mong Suinu Mamra, officer of Anwara Fire Service Station, said, "The fire was brought under control after receiving information. The bus was completely burnt."

In another incident, miscreants set fire to an auto-rickshaw in the Aturar depot area near Panchlaish police station at around 4:30am.

At this time they also vandalised a covered van in the area.

Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish police station efforts are underway to arrest those involved.

A total of 11 vehicles have been torched till now in Chattogram during the two phases of blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat.

Earlier on Sunday (5 November) night, miscreants set fire to a bus standing on Bayezid-Oxygen road. On the same day, a bus carrying garment workers was set on fire in the Patenga Dhumpara area.

On the other hand, BNP has claimed that 40 leaders and activists have been arrested during the dawn to dusk hartal enforced in Chattogram along with a nationwide blockade to protest the arrest of BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.