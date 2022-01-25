Build elevated roads in haor areas to save wetland ecosystem: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered building elevated roads in haor areas, instead of following the traditional landfill method, so as to protect the country's wetland ecosystem.

"She has reiterated that bridges and culverts should be built in such a way that river traffic passes under such structures even during the rainy season," Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec), which the PM presided over.

In cyclone-prone areas, infrastructure needs to be built in such a way that water can flow from one bank to the other, the premier said.

State Minister for Planning, Dr Shamsul Alam, and members of the Planning Commission, were present at the press conference.

The prime minister joined the Ecnec meeting by video conferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital, while ministers and secretaries were present at the National Economic Council (NEC) conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The Ecnec meeting approved 10 projects involving Tk7,110 crore, including five revised ones.

At the press conference, the planning minister said there are many development projects which are being revised over and over again.

"The prime minister has expressed annoyance about these projects and directed the ministries and departments concerned to complete the projects on time," said MA Mannan.

At the time, Sheikh Hasina emphasised balanced development throughout the country with development projects.

"This is an agriculture-dependent economy. We should put emphasis on the agricultural sector for development. So we have to produce agricultural seeds in the country," the planning minister quoted the premier as saying.

She has instructed the authorities concerned to reduce dependence on other countries.

Meanwhile, Ecnec has approved a "Climate Smart Agriculture and Water Management" project, which is expected to reduce the seed crisis in the country's agricultural sector.

Through this project, 120 tons of granular seeds, 40 tons of pulses, and the same amount of oilseeds, can be produced every year.

According to the project proposal, at least 12 smart technologies will be expanded through this project which will reduce the use of irrigation water in agriculture by half.

The World Bank will provide a loan of Tk85 crore for the Tk106 crore project which will be implemented by the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Other projects approved by the Ecnec include the Netrokona-Bishiura- Ishwarganj Road Development, construction of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission building, construction of 16 regional passport offices, the establishment of Sheikh Hasina Cantonment in Barisal and agricultural development of the Sylhet region using modern technology.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur approach road widening and other necessary infrastructure development, Flood and Riverbank Irrigation Risk Management Investment Programme, setting up of Urea Formaldehyde-85 (UF-85) plant, and six new BTAC centres are the other projects which got Ecnec approval.