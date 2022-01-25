Build elevated roads in haor areas to save wetland ecosystem: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 10:27 pm

Related News

Build elevated roads in haor areas to save wetland ecosystem: PM

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 10:27 pm
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered building elevated roads in haor areas, instead of following the traditional landfill method, so as to protect the country's wetland ecosystem.

"She has reiterated that bridges and culverts should be built in such a way that river traffic passes under such structures even during the rainy season," Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec), which the PM presided over.

In cyclone-prone areas, infrastructure needs to be built in such a way that water can flow from one bank to the other, the premier said.

State Minister for Planning, Dr Shamsul Alam, and members of the Planning Commission, were present at the press conference.

The prime minister joined the Ecnec meeting by video conferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital, while ministers and secretaries were present at the National Economic Council (NEC) conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The Ecnec meeting approved 10 projects involving Tk7,110 crore, including five revised ones.

At the press conference, the planning minister said there are many development projects which are being revised over and over again.

"The prime minister has expressed annoyance about these projects and directed the ministries and departments concerned to complete the projects on time," said MA Mannan.

At the time, Sheikh Hasina emphasised balanced development throughout the country with development projects.

"This is an agriculture-dependent economy. We should put emphasis on the agricultural sector for development. So we have to produce agricultural seeds in the country," the planning minister quoted the premier as saying.

She has instructed the authorities concerned to reduce dependence on other countries.

Meanwhile, Ecnec has approved a "Climate Smart Agriculture and Water Management" project, which is expected to reduce the seed crisis in the country's agricultural sector.

Through this project, 120 tons of granular seeds, 40 tons of pulses, and the same amount of oilseeds, can be produced every year.

According to the project proposal, at least 12 smart technologies will be expanded through this project which will reduce the use of irrigation water in agriculture by half.

The World Bank will provide a loan of Tk85 crore for the Tk106 crore project which will be implemented by the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Other projects approved by the Ecnec include the Netrokona-Bishiura- Ishwarganj Road Development, construction of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission building, construction of 16 regional passport offices, the establishment of Sheikh Hasina Cantonment in Barisal and agricultural development of the Sylhet region using modern technology. 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur approach road widening and other necessary infrastructure development, Flood and Riverbank Irrigation Risk Management Investment Programme, setting up of Urea Formaldehyde-85 (UF-85) plant, and six new BTAC centres are the other projects which got Ecnec approval.

Top News / Environment

elevated roads in haor areas / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Wetland Ecosystem

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

10h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

3h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

7h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure