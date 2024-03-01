'Bring my baba back, I want to talk to him for just one more minute': A father’s cry for his boy

Bangladesh

Joynal Abedin Shishir
01 March, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 01:46 pm

Related News

'Bring my baba back, I want to talk to him for just one more minute': A father’s cry for his boy

After completing his HSC, Naim came to Dhaka to earn money for university admission, but his dreams were cut short, as he now returns to his home as a corpse

Joynal Abedin Shishir
01 March, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 01:46 pm
Nantu Mia, father of 22-year-old Naim Ahmed who burned to death in Bailey Road building fire, cries in front of the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Nantu Mia, father of 22-year-old Naim Ahmed who burned to death in Bailey Road building fire, cries in front of the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

"Bring my baba back, I want to talk to him just for one more minute." 

Like many Bangladeshi fathers, day labourer Nantu Mia used to call his 22-year-old boy Naim Ahmed "baba." 

The fire at the Bailey Road building last night claimed 46 lives, including Naim's. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"My baba called me at 9pm last night. He said the building caught fire," Nantu said, crying in front of the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

"He told me that he is trapped. He told me to rescue him," said Nantu who came to Dhaka from Barguna after getting the phone call last night. 

The 22-year-old Naim Ahmed who came to Dhaka from Barguna to earn money for University admission. Photo: Collected
The 22-year-old Naim Ahmed who came to Dhaka from Barguna to earn money for University admission. Photo: Collected

"I asked him where he was in the building, and he replied that he was on the rooftop. I told him to stay there and not to get down, and the phone call dropped," he said. 

Nantu called Naim's phone number the whole night but couldn't reach him again. 

"I just want to talk to my baba one last time, even if it's for a minute," he cried. 

Naim Ahmed was Nantu Mia's only son. After completing his HSC, Naim came to Dhaka, aiming to earn money for university admission. But his dreams were cut short, as he now returns to his home as a corpse. 

"My son wanted to get enrolled in honours after his HSC exams. He told me 'Baba, you won't be able to afford it. I will go to Dhaka, work, and use whatever money I earn to get admitted. Then you won't have to struggle'."

Naim's cousin Arif said he started working as a security guard at an ATM booth on 1 February. 

Later on 27 February, Naim started working as a security guard at the Bailey Road building that caught fire last night.

Top News

bailey road fire / Bangladesh / death / burned to death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The restaurant offers home-style cooked food and a warm, homely ambience. PHOTOS: COURTESY/Amanda Suarez

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

4h | Panorama
Colourful Benarasi sharis are displayed in every corner of the exhibition area, each radiating more glamour than the other. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Of glistening silk and glamour Benarasi: Festival begins at Le Méridien Dhaka

2h | Mode
Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

1d | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

15h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

18h | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

16h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

16h | Videos