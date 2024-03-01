Bailey Road fire: A family's dream of living in Italy dies with a fire that killed all 5 members

Syed Mubarak's dreams of taking his wife and children to Italy with him remain incomplete as all five members of the family perished in the fire that engulfed a building in Bailey Road last night (29 February).

Expatriate Syed Mubarak Hossain, 50, his wife Sapna, 35, two daughters Syeda Kashfia, 15, and Syeda Noor, 12, and son Syed Abdullah, 7, all hailing from Shahbazpur village of Shahbazpur union of Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila, were among the 46 who fell victim to the fire.

Mubarak has lived in Italy for the past 20 years, said his family members. He came to Dhaka 25 days ago to take his wife and children, who lived in Dhaka's Moghbazar area, with him.

Abdul Qayyum, the uncle of the deceased Mubarak, said Mubarak decided to live permanently in Italy with his wife and children. His wife and children got Italian visas recently.

"Mubarak came to the country to take them to Italy," he added.

They were having dinner at a restaurant in a building on Bailey Road, which caught fire, said Mubarak's paternal cousin Faisal.

He added their bodies have been identified and will be buried in Shahbazpur village graveyard after Asr prayers this afternoon.