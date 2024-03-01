Bailey Road fire: A family's dream of living in Italy dies with a fire that killed all 5 members

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 01:26 pm

Related News

Bailey Road fire: A family's dream of living in Italy dies with a fire that killed all 5 members

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 01:26 pm
Syed Mubarak and his wife Shanta, daughters Kashfia and Noor. Photo: Collected
Syed Mubarak and his wife Shanta, daughters Kashfia and Noor. Photo: Collected

Syed Mubarak's dreams of taking his wife and children to Italy with him remain incomplete as all five members of the family perished in the fire that engulfed a building in Bailey Road last night (29 February).

Expatriate Syed Mubarak Hossain, 50, his wife Sapna, 35, two daughters Syeda Kashfia, 15, and Syeda Noor, 12, and son Syed Abdullah, 7, all hailing from Shahbazpur village of Shahbazpur union of Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila, were among the 46 who fell victim to the fire.

Mubarak has lived in Italy for the past 20 years, said his family members. He came to Dhaka 25 days ago to take his wife and children, who lived in Dhaka's Moghbazar area, with him.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abdul Qayyum, the uncle of the deceased Mubarak, said Mubarak decided to live permanently in Italy with his wife and children. His wife and children got Italian visas recently.

"Mubarak came to the country to take them to Italy," he added.

They were having dinner at a restaurant in a building on Bailey Road, which caught fire, said Mubarak's paternal cousin Faisal.

He added their bodies have been identified and will be buried in Shahbazpur village graveyard after Asr prayers this afternoon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

bailey road fire / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The restaurant offers home-style cooked food and a warm, homely ambience. PHOTOS: COURTESY/Amanda Suarez

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

4h | Panorama
Colourful Benarasi sharis are displayed in every corner of the exhibition area, each radiating more glamour than the other. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Of glistening silk and glamour Benarasi: Festival begins at Le Méridien Dhaka

2h | Mode
Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

1d | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

15h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

18h | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

16h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

16h | Videos