Baily road fire under control, 65 rescued from burning building so far

A fire has broken out in a commercial building housing the Kacchi Bhai restaurant at Bailey Road in the capital tonight (29 February).

At least 12 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are working on the spot, according to officials.

Video: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS



Bangladesh Ansar members have also joined in the rescue operation.

Fire Service officials said they were informed of the fire at 9:50pm and the first unit reached the spot at 9:56pm. The reason for the fire is yet to be identified.

Read Zia Chowdhury and Jahir Rayhan's reports live from the spot for updates:

12:45am

A security guard in an adjacent building recounted his experience saying, "There was no fire at first, we only saw smoke. When we went to the ground floor of the building to inspect the matter we heard a gas cylinder burst and the fire spread to the upper floors of the building."

"The fire spread so fast, the fire service were struggling to rescue people. Some got down from the building by climbing a rope, but many were injured in this way," he added.

12:30am

About 10-15 people have been taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery for sustaining injuries from the fire.

12:14am

Ansar deployed in rescue operation

Photo: TBS

Three platoons of general Ansar and one of the specially trained Ansar Guard Battalion (AGB) have been deployed to help with the fire and rescue operation.

They are working along with the fire service.

12:00am

Santo Das, who was rescued from the building at around 11:40pm, told The Business Standard that the fire might have originated from a cylinder blast.

He works at a restaurant on the third floor.

11:54pm

At least 19 people have been rescued so far, Fire Service officials told The Business Standard. At present, 12 units of the firefighters are working on the sport to douse the fire and carry out rescue operations.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury

11:45pm

AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Awami League joint secretary, reached the spot. He is making inquiries about the ongoing situation.

AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Awami League joint secretary, reached the spot. He is making inquiries about the ongoing situation. Photo: Courtesy

11:29pm

'Trapped by fire, please pray for me': man texts mother

Abdul Kaiyum, who joined only nine days back, had texted his mother at 9:53pm.

"I told her I was trapped by the fire and to please pray for me," he said after finally managing to get out of the building.

A worker at Fuoco restaurant, ""We were about to shut the restaurant. There were only two customers inside. Thanks to the Almighty they also survived and could come down with us," the Chandpur local said.

11:22pm

'My niece is on the roof'

Rakhi Begum, who is standing outside the building, stares up at the flames.

"My nephew is on the roof. His name is Bikash," she said.

Rakhi had just spoken to her nephew, who works at the Pizza Inn restaurant, and was informed that he was suffering from smoke inhalation.

"What does it mean by development when your friends are hostage inside a blaze. Where is our helicopter?," a restaurant worker, who did not want to be identified, asked.

11:20pm

'Please ask firemen to do something'

Photo: Zia Chowdhury

People stuck on the rooftop of the building are calling for firefighters to rescue them, our correspondent reports from the spot.

"They are calling from the rooftop. Please ask firemen to do something. Ask the firefighters to go to the rooftop. We can't receive their call," he said.

11:14pm

IGP, DMP commissioner reach spot

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman and IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun have reached the spot. IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is overseeing the firefighting activities. Police have joined firefighters.

11:10pm

'Please ask them not to jump'

Tamim, 17, who also works at Fuoco restaurant, just climbed down the PVC pipe of the building.

Hailing from Patuakhali's Kolapara, he has been working here for the last six months.

"It was around 10pm when we smelled smoke all around. We couldn't even see one feet ahead. We escaped through a window and climbed down using a tiny water pipe. We could fall any time," Tamim said.

"We are lucky that we didn't go to the rooftop. We could have come down ten minutes earlier but one of our colleagues was stuck inside the washroom. We waited and came down together."

Tamim, 17, looks up at the blaze, waiting for his friends and colleagues to escape. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

11:03pm

Photo: Zia Chowdhury

The road has been blocked from Officer's Club to Shantinagar intersection.

Firefighters are still working to douse the blaze.

10:58pm

A group of people working at Fuoco restaurant in the Green Cozzy Cottage building, which caught fire, have just escaped the blaze.

They sit outside on the pavement.

One of them informs that a few people are still stuck on the roof.

Safayet, who has been employed for a month, said he ran down the stairs.

"We heard screaming from 3rd floor and then everything was a blur. How I managed to survive only Allah knows," he said.

Some of those who escaped again mentioned that many people are stuck in the building.

10:50pm

Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Suraiya (pictured above), who works at Khanas restaurant, has just ran out of the building and fainted.

After regaining consciousness, she said, " I was lucky I have survived. Many more are stuck in the building."

She said her uncle was still in the burning building at the time, and was later reunited with her after two hours.

