Tea factory collapse kills 3, injures 3 in southwest China

China

XINHUA
18 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 11:04 am

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Three people were killed and three others injured after a tea factory collapse in southwest China's Yunnan Province Friday, local authorities said.

The accident happened at around 3pm Friday in the city of Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, trapping six people, according to the province's fire and rescue department.

The injured are receiving treatment at the hospital and are in a stable condition.

