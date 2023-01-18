BNP's Salam, Annie freed from jail

BNP leaders Abdus Salam and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie were freed from jail on bail on Wednesday evening.

They walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 6pm after the bail order reached the jail authorities, said BNP's media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South received them at the jail gate.

On 16 January, the High Court granted BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South convener Abdus Salam and publication secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie six months' interim bail in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan.

On 7 December last year, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office, ahead of its 10 December rally.

Police arrested 470 BNP activists and leaders in connection with the clash and they were sued in two cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations.

Abdus Salam and Annie were arrested on the same day following the clash.

A Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over the violence and order to give division in jail to the five leaders on the following day.

Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Chairperson's Special Assistant Shimul Biswash, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, former Organisational Secretary Fazlul Haque Milon, Co-Organisational Secretary Selimuzzaman, are among others who were sent to jail in the case.