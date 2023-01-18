BNP's Salam, Annie freed from jail

Bangladesh

UNB
18 January, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 07:55 pm

Related News

BNP's Salam, Annie freed from jail

UNB
18 January, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP leaders Abdus Salam and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie were freed from jail on bail on Wednesday evening.

They walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 6pm after the bail order reached the jail authorities, said BNP's media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South received them at the jail gate.

On 16 January, the High Court granted BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South convener Abdus Salam and publication secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie six months' interim bail in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan.

On 7 December last year, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office, ahead of its 10 December rally.

Police arrested 470 BNP activists and leaders in connection with the clash and they were sued in two cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations.

Abdus Salam and Annie were arrested on the same day following the clash.

A Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over the violence and order to give division in jail to the five leaders on the following day.

Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Chairperson's Special Assistant Shimul Biswash, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, former Organisational Secretary Fazlul Haque Milon, Co-Organisational Secretary Selimuzzaman, are among others who were sent to jail in the case.

Top News / Politics

BNP / Release / Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

11h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

11h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

11h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

1h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

3h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

4h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC