The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) brought out a rally in the capital's Nayapaltan area, marking the 52nd Victory Day.

BNP leaders, activists and members of all its affiliated bodies gathered in front of the party's Nayapaltan office and brought out the rally on Friday (16 December) afternoon.

Photo: TBS

Law enforcement personnel also took position next to the BNP office, as well as at Fakirapool and Nightingale intersection.