BNP leaders, activists being obstructed from distributing flood relief: Tuku

Bangladesh

UNB
04 July, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 07:47 pm

BNP on Monday alleged that while people in the flood-affected northeast region have been crying for food and medicines, the party is being obstructed from carrying out relief efforts by the ruling party and law enforcers.

"The air in the country's Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions has become heavy with cries of the flood victims, but the government's assistance for them is extremely inadequate," said party standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he called upon all to come forward to serve humanity rising above politics at this bad time in the country.

As a party of people, the Tuku said BNP has already stood by the flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Feni, Netrokona and Kurigram.

He bemoaned that the ruling party activists and police have been obstructing the BNP leaders and activists from distributing relief materials among the flood victims.

Tuku, the convener of BNP's relief committee, said people in the flood-hit areas are starving for lack of food and they are suffering from various diseases for lack of treatment and medicines.

"At this time, they (AL activists) are impeding the distribution of relief materials by BNP. They are attacking our preparatory meeting on relief distribution with sticks and firearms, injuring our leaders and workers while police are foiling our programmes," he said.

The BNP leader said people are venting their anger by saying that they are not getting relief from the government.

Apart from relief, he said people are facing an acute shortage of medicines due to the outbreak of the water-borne disease.

"Skin diseases are now seriously spreading in the flood-hit Haor areas. For lack of medicine, flood victims are applying turmeric and kerosene oil to their bodies. I saw it with my own eyes. It can't be understood the real scenario without visiting the areas. The situation there is terrible there," Tuku observed.

He said the government is not giving attention to the sufferings of the flood victims. "The welfare of the people is no longer the goal of this regime. Their focus is on mega projects from where they make a hefty profit."

The BNP leader claimed that their party leaders and activists have already helped over one lakh flood-hit families with relief materials and in various ways, including moving the victims to flood shelters, providing treatment, medicines, making houses and giving the farmers seeds. "We've continued these activities."

