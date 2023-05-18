BNP announces long march on 23, 28 May in all metropolitan cities except Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declared a long march programme on 23 and 28 May in all metropolitan cities across the country except Dhaka, in pursuit of their 10-point demands along with the government's resignation.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary general, made the announcement during a press conference at the central office of BNP on Thursday (18 May) morning.

Calling Wednesday's march programme in north and south of Dhaka city on 10-point demand a success, he said, "This programme will be celebrated in the remaining 10 cities except Dhaka north and south on 23 and 28 May."

BNP Chairperson's Advisor Abul Khair Bhuiyan, Abdus Salam from Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, Central Organising Secretary Abdus Salam Azad, Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sharafat Ali Sapu, Chairperson's Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Executive Committee Member Abdur Sattar Patwari and others were present in the press conference.