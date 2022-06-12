BM Depot fire: Another firefighter dies

The death toll in the tragic BM Container Depot fire in Chattogram's Sitakunda has risen to 47 after another firefighter lost the battle for life today.

The victim identified as Gausul Azam was the tenth firefighter who died in the deadly fire.

He succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery in Dhala, Fire Service Senior Staff Officer Shahjahan Sikder confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, a charred body which is believed to be one of the fire fighters' was recovered from the scene. It is now awaiting a DNA test to confirm its identity.

Three fire service personnel among many others are still missing as per the official records.

The firefighters still missing are Kumira Fire Station Leader Imran Hossain Majumder from Chandpur, firefighter Shafiul Islam from Sirajganj and Sitakunda firefighter Fariduzzaman from Rangpur.

Of the ten firefighters killed, seven were from the Kumira Fire Service Station and the rest from Sitakunda.

They are: Rana Miah, Maniruzzaman, Alauddin, Shakil Tarafder, Mithu Dewan, Nipon Chakma, Ramjanul Islam, Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, Rabiul Islam and Gausul Azam.

A total of 22 firefighters were sent to the spot as part of the first response team. Most of them didn't make it back after the explosion. Others are in critical condition.

One of the reasons behind the huge casualties is that the fire service was not informed about the chemicals there, instead, they were called to douse a fire at a "garments depot", claimed Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense officials.

To make things worse, a few containers filled with hydrogen peroxide exploded around 11pm- shockwaves of which could be felt from kilometres away.

Over 200 people were injured in the blast and explosions that occurred on Saturday (5 June).