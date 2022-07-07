BM depot blast: 8 bodies identified by DNA testing

Eight charred dead bodies, recovered from the explosion site at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram, have been identified by DNA testing.

Those who have been identified are BM Depot crane driver Monir Hossain, truck drivers Abul Hashem, Akhter Hossain and Babul Mia, helper Md Shakib, and depot employees Md Russell, Md Shajahan, and Abdus Subhan.

Abul Kalam Azad, officer in charge of Sitakunda Police Station, told The Business Standard (TBS) on Thursday that "In the first phase, the identities of eight charred bodies have been confirmed. We received the DNA test results on Wednesday night. Five of the bodies are in Chattogram Medical College Hospital, two in Anjuman Mufidul Islam, and one in Cox's Bazar hospital."

"We have informed the families of these eight deceased persons to come and receive the bodies of their dear ones," he added.

Alamgir, older brother of BM Depot crane driver Monir Hossain, told TBS, "We are coming to Chattogram Medical College Hospital to receive my brother's body."

A deadly fire broke out at the BM depot in Sitakunda on 4 June this year leaving at least 51 dead and over 200 wounded.

The fire service and police recovered 41 bodies in the first two days after the explosion. Later, four others succumbed to their injuries at different hospitals and the remains of six people were recovered at different times till the following Wednesday.

Of them, the bodies of 26 people have been handed over to their families.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police collected DNA samples of 44 relatives to identify the remaining 25 corpses. Of them, eight bodies have been identified.

As of now, 17 more bodies are yet to be identified.