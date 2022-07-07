BM depot blast: 8 bodies identified by DNA testing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

BM depot blast: 8 bodies identified by DNA testing

17 others have not been identified yet

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 08:45 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Eight charred dead bodies, recovered from the explosion site at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram, have been identified by DNA testing.

Those who have been identified are BM Depot crane driver Monir Hossain, truck drivers Abul Hashem, Akhter Hossain and Babul Mia, helper Md Shakib, and depot employees Md Russell, Md Shajahan, and Abdus Subhan.

Abul Kalam Azad, officer in charge of Sitakunda Police Station, told The Business Standard (TBS) on Thursday that "In the first phase, the identities of eight charred bodies have been confirmed. We received the DNA test results on Wednesday night. Five of the bodies are in Chattogram Medical College Hospital, two in Anjuman Mufidul Islam, and one in Cox's Bazar hospital."

"We have informed the families of these eight deceased persons to come and receive the bodies of their dear ones," he added.

Alamgir, older brother of BM Depot crane driver Monir Hossain, told TBS, "We are coming to Chattogram Medical College Hospital to receive my brother's body."

A deadly fire broke out at the BM depot in Sitakunda on 4 June this year leaving at least 51 dead and over 200 wounded.

The fire service and police recovered 41 bodies in the first two days after the explosion. Later, four others succumbed to their injuries at different hospitals and the remains of six people were recovered at different times till the following Wednesday.

Of them, the bodies of 26 people have been handed over to their families.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police collected DNA samples of 44 relatives to identify the remaining 25 corpses. Of them, eight bodies have been identified.

As of now, 17 more bodies are yet to be identified.

Top News

Chattogram BM Depot Fire / DNA test / charred

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

11h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

17m | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

11h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

12h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work