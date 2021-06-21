BIWTA observes World Hydrography Day  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 08:07 pm

BIWTA observes World Hydrography Day  

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 08:07 pm
BIWTA observes World Hydrography Day  

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has observed World Hydrography Day on Monday.

This year, the theme of the day was "100 years of international cooperation in hydrography", reads a press release.

The day also focused on exchange of data, cooperation, and improving the standard of hydrographic charts.

BIWTA Chairman Commodore, Golam Sadeq inaugurated the programme around 12 pm.

Marking the day, the authority brought out a rally from BIWTA building premises to Motijheel Thana area.

The day is observed in 98 countries of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) across the world, aiming to raise public awareness on safe naval journey, increasing cooperation and international engagement.

Md Nurul Alam, joint secretary and member (finance), Md Delwar Hossain, joint secretary and member (planning and director) and Dr AKM Matiur Rhaman, joint secretary and member (engineer) were also present there as special guests.

 

