Mayor Taposh instructs BIWTA to remove infrastructures from river basin near Lalkuthi

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has instructed the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to remove infrastructures from the river basin in front of the historic Lalkuthi (Northbrook Hall) in Old Dhaka.

"I have asked the chairman of BIWTA to remove the infrastructures in the river basin. I have also spoken to the state minister for shipping in this regard. It requires some expenses. But we said, we will bear their expenses," said the mayor during an inspection of the ongoing renovation work at Lalkuthi on Wednesday (31 January).

"In fact, if they are enthusiastic about the initiative, then we can start working from tomorrow," he added.

Pointing out that the road in front of Lalkuthi also remains occupied, the mayor said, "Vehicle parking has been arranged on this road. I instructed them [BIWTA] to clear out this place."

"We have determined the boundary of the river at 45 degrees from the corner of the two boundaries of this establishment," he also said.