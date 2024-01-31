Mayor Taposh instructs BIWTA to remove infrastructures from river basin near Lalkuthi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 07:35 pm

Related News

Mayor Taposh instructs BIWTA to remove infrastructures from river basin near Lalkuthi

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Renovation work taking place at the historic Lalkuthi in Old Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Renovation work taking place at the historic Lalkuthi in Old Dhaka. Photo: Collected

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has instructed the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to remove infrastructures from the river basin in front of the historic Lalkuthi (Northbrook Hall) in Old Dhaka.

"I have asked the chairman of BIWTA to remove the infrastructures in the river basin. I have also spoken to the state minister for shipping in this regard. It requires some expenses. But we said, we will bear their expenses," said the mayor during an inspection of the ongoing renovation work at Lalkuthi on Wednesday (31 January).

"In fact, if they are enthusiastic about the initiative, then we can start working from tomorrow," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pointing out that the road in front of Lalkuthi also remains occupied, the mayor said, "Vehicle parking has been arranged on this road. I instructed them [BIWTA] to clear out this place." 

"We have determined the boundary of the river at 45 degrees from the corner of the two boundaries of this establishment," he also said.

Top News

Lalkuthi / Northbrook Hall / Old Dhaka / Dhaka South City corporation Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh / BIWTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

8h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

11h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

32m | Videos
Why is the demand for suits increasing?

Why is the demand for suits increasing?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

5h | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

9h | Videos