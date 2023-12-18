3 arrested in Munshiganj trawler-bulkhead accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 01:20 pm

Related News

3 arrested in Munshiganj trawler-bulkhead accident

At least two people were killed and two are still missing as a trawler capsized after a bulkhead collided with it in a tributary of Padma on 16 December

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 01:20 pm
Three workers of a bulkead involved in an accident arrested in Munshiganj on 17 December 2023. Photo: TBS
Three workers of a bulkead involved in an accident arrested in Munshiganj on 17 December 2023. Photo: TBS

Three labourers of the Dakshin Dashani bulkhead which collided with a trawler resulting in its capsize have been arrested in Munshiganj.

On 16 December, a trawler on the way to Hasail Ghat with 40-50 passengers capsized after a bulkhead collided with it at a tributary of Padma in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj. At least two people were killed and two are still missing.

The three workers of the bulkhead were arrested from the engine room of the bulkhead on Sunday (17 December) evening, confirmed Inspector-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Char Abdullah Naval Police Outpost Md Hasnat Zaman.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The arrested are an engineer of the bulkhead Hanif Niazi, 50, and workers Md Hanif, 20, and Nakib Hasan 20.

Naval police handed them over to Tongibari police station and they will be presented in court today, said Inspector Md Hasnat Zaman.

He said the driver of the bulkhead fled after the incident, and the three workers were hiding in the oil drum in the engine room of the seized bulkhead to avoid public outrage.

Driver of the capsized trawler, Abdullah, filed a case against five people including bulkhead owner on Sunday night, following which Naval police searched the bulkhead and arrested the three workers in the same night.

The bulkhead is owned by someone named Md Nurul Islam from Dasani area of Matlab upazila of Chandpur, said the police official.

On 16 December evening, the trawler left for Hasail Ghat with 40-50 passengers from Hasail Char in Munshiganj. Meanwhile, the bulkhead named Dakshin Dashani was going towards the main river through the tributaries of Padma to fetch sand from Chandpur.

At around 6:30pm, the bulkhead rammed into the trawler. Later, the bodies of Faiza Akhter, 6, daughter of Md Faruk from Kashipur area of Fatullah thana in Narayanganj and Shifa, 15, daughter of Nazrul Byapari of Mandra area of Panchgaon union in Munshiganj's Tongibari upazila were recovered.

A rescue boat of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) reached the site around 2:15am Sunday. With the help of locals, the sunken trawler was pulled out of the river after about an hour of effort.

BIWTA Deputy Director and rescue vehicle commander Obaidul Karim said, BIWTA, naval police, coast guard, and fire service conducted operations throughout the day. The sunken trawler was recovered during the operation. Rescue operations are underway to find those missing, he added.

Top News

trawler capsize / BIWTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

3h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

5h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

5h | Panorama
Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

17h | TBS SPORTS
Military pressure on Hamas will not stop: Netanyahu

Military pressure on Hamas will not stop: Netanyahu

15h | TBS World
The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

19h | TBS Economy
Ukraine even wants to send disabled people to war

Ukraine even wants to send disabled people to war

18h | TBS World