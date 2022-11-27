Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions

Binimoy, the newly launched platform for digital financial transactions, is well capable of putting an end to any illegal transactions through mobile financial services (MFS), a menace that reportedly robbed growing number of general MFS users off huge amount of money , said a spokesperson of the platform.

In reference to the recent arrest of three fraudsters by law enforcers in Bogura, the official, on condition of anonymity, said Binimoy authority was the first to identify the location and tipped off law enforcers to track these swindlers.

Such malpractices are common in Bangladesh and some fraud groups are doing their transactions using MFS gateways, he said, requesting Binimoy users to get in contact with prior monetary service-providing organizations in case they encounter any kind of issue during registration or transaction.

Binimoy ensures clarity by providing uninterrupted and secure transactions between different payment system providers, at a cost-effective rate, added the official.

Days back, a team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested three people from Bogura while stealing money from general MFS users, and several media outlets reported the incident.

According to CID, the frauds used the Islami Bank CellFin app to infiltrate Binimoy and managed to steal Tk96.74 lakh from bKash.

However, the prompt action by Binimoy has not been taken positively by a group that charges a pretty high amount against providing certain services. Other competitors present in the market cannot tolerate a safety insured cost-effective rate and dynamic service's arrival, the official added.

Attacking each other is common among the MFS providers in Bangladesh, both in real life and social media platforms, alleged the official.

Launched weeks back, Binimoy, the first such platform, is a bridge among customers, businessmen, payment service providers, e-wallets, banks, monetary organizations, payment system operators, government and private institutions.

People will be able to do all kinds of financial transactions securely, such as giving salary to workers, VAT / Tax, e-commerce transactions with clarity, by using Binimoy and this app is highly secured, because two-factor authentication is mandatory to do each single transaction, according to a statement from Binimoy.