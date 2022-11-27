Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions

Bangladesh

UNB
27 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions

UNB
27 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 09:18 am
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions

Binimoy, the newly launched platform for digital financial transactions, is well capable of putting an end to any illegal transactions through mobile financial services (MFS), a menace  that reportedly robbed growing number of general MFS users off huge amount of money , said a spokesperson of the platform.

In reference to the recent arrest of three fraudsters by law enforcers in Bogura, the official, on condition of anonymity, said Binimoy authority was the first to identify the location and tipped off law enforcers to track these swindlers.

3 held for stealing Tk96 lakh from Binimoy

Such malpractices are common in Bangladesh and some fraud groups are doing their transactions using MFS gateways, he said, requesting Binimoy users to get in contact with prior monetary service-providing organizations in case they encounter any kind of issue during registration or transaction.

Binimoy ensures clarity by providing uninterrupted and secure transactions between different payment system providers, at a cost-effective rate, added the official.

Days back, a team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested three people from Bogura while stealing money from general MFS users, and several media outlets reported the incident.

According to CID, the frauds used the Islami Bank CellFin app to infiltrate Binimoy and managed to steal Tk96.74 lakh from bKash.

However, the prompt action by Binimoy has not been taken positively by a group that charges a pretty high amount against providing certain services. Other competitors present in the market cannot tolerate a safety insured cost-effective rate and dynamic service's arrival, the official added.

Attacking each other is common among the MFS providers in Bangladesh, both in real life and social media platforms, alleged the official.

Launched weeks back, Binimoy, the first such platform, is a bridge among customers, businessmen, payment service providers, e-wallets, banks, monetary organizations, payment system operators, government and private institutions.

People will be able to do all kinds of financial transactions securely, such as giving salary to workers, VAT / Tax, e-commerce transactions with clarity, by using Binimoy and this app is highly secured, because two-factor authentication is mandatory to do each single transaction, according to a statement from Binimoy.

Top News

Binimoy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

6m | Panorama
Honey buzzard soaring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Honey Buzzard soaring: 'The air's buoyancy and the sun's ray are of advantage...'

19h | Panorama
Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

23h | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

14h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

14h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

16h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court