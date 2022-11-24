3 held for stealing Tk96 lakh from Binimoy

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested three members of a syndicate for embezzling more than Tk96 lakh from Binimoy, an Interoperable Digital Transaction Platform (IDTP).

The arrestees – Golam Rabbani, Shamim Ahmed, and Ruhul Amin – were detained on Wednesday during raids conducted in Bogura, CID Chief Mohammad Ali Miah said on Thursday.

Important documents along with a computer CPU, 14 mobile phone sets, several SIM cards, cheque books, debit and credit cards and multiple registers of mobile financial services (MFS) were seized from the possession of the arrestees.

According to the CID, the group used the Islami Bank CellFin app to infiltrate Binimoy and managed to steal Tk96.74 lakh from bKash.

"Despite having no money in the CellFin App account of the fraudsters, the group managed to commit the digital fraud and transferred the amount to six bKash accounts of the scammers between 10-17 November," the CID chief said while speaking at a press conference held at the CID headquarters in the capital.

"We have found the connection of three others in the incident," he said, adding that an operation is underway to arrest them after which more details on the gang will be available.

On 13 November, Prime Minister's IT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy inaugurated Binimoy to enable money transactions across mobile financial services (MFS) and banks in the country.