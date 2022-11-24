3 held for stealing Tk96 lakh from Binimoy

Crime

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

3 held for stealing Tk96 lakh from Binimoy

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 07:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested three members of a syndicate for embezzling more than Tk96 lakh from Binimoy, an Interoperable Digital Transaction Platform (IDTP).

The arrestees – Golam Rabbani, Shamim Ahmed, and Ruhul Amin – were detained on Wednesday during raids conducted in Bogura, CID Chief Mohammad Ali Miah said on Thursday.

Important documents along with a computer CPU, 14 mobile phone sets, several SIM cards, cheque books, debit and credit cards and multiple registers of mobile financial services (MFS) were seized from the possession of the arrestees.

According to the CID, the group used the Islami Bank CellFin app to infiltrate Binimoy and managed to steal Tk96.74 lakh from bKash.

"Despite having no money in the CellFin App account of the fraudsters, the group managed to commit the digital fraud and transferred the amount to six bKash accounts of the scammers between 10-17 November," the CID chief said while speaking at a press conference held at the CID headquarters in the capital.

"We have found the connection of three others in the incident," he said, adding that an operation is underway to arrest them after which more details on the gang will be available.

On 13 November, Prime Minister's IT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy inaugurated Binimoy to enable money transactions across mobile financial services (MFS) and banks in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

Binimoy / IDTP / Interoperable Digital Transaction Platform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

9h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

10h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

10h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

22h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka