Biden's letter to PM Hasina: 'What will BNP say now?' asks Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
05 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 03:28 pm

Related News

Biden's letter to PM Hasina: 'What will BNP say now?' asks Quader

UNB
05 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 03:28 pm
Obaidul Quader held a press conference in Dhaka on 5 February. Photo: UNB
Obaidul Quader held a press conference in Dhaka on 5 February. Photo: UNB

In a significant gesture of international diplomacy, US President Joe Biden has extended a letter of commitment to work in unison with Bangladesh across various sectors, including the economy. This announcement has sparked a pointed query from Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League and the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, directed towards the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP): "What will BNP say now?"

During a press interaction at the Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, earlier today, Quader criticised the BNP leadership for their absence and evasion, questioning the source of their confidence in regaining power. He remarked, "The people have already distanced themselves from you. Your international allies have also turned their backs. The US has now pledged to work alongside Sheikh Hasina's government. What hope does the BNP have for returning to power?"

Quader also expressed concern over the recent conflicts near the Myanmar border, where violence has forced citizens from several Bangladeshi villages to flee. The ongoing internal conflict in Myanmar, resulting in gunfire and mortar shells landing within Bangladeshi territory, has prompted communication between the foreign ministries of Bangladesh and Myanmar. "The conflict is Myanmar's internal issue, but its resolution should ensure that the panic does not spill over to neighbouring countries," Quader added, mentioning the potential role of the United Nations in mediating a solution.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing the issue of the Rohingya refugees amid Myanmar's continued unrest, the minister firmly stated that Bangladesh would not show leniency in accepting more refugees: "We cannot bear this burden anymore."

In response to a question about negative activities within the student wing of the ruling party at Jahangirnagar University, Quader emphasised Awami League's zero tolerance for misconduct. "Not everyone in a party can be virtuous, but we do not condone wrongdoing. Any criminal activity should be dealt with according to the law. No one has been spared for committing crimes while we are in power," he asserted.

The meeting was also attended by Awami League's Organisational Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, and other central and metropolitan leaders.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / USA / Bangladesh / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

5h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

7h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

7h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

4h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

6h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

5h | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

17h | Videos