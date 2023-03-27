Biden praises Bangladesh, stresses on deep-value placed on free and fair elections in letter to PM

US President Joe Biden, in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has praised Bangladesh's role in global peacekeeping and the pandemic while emphasising the deep-value placed on democracy and fair elections.

On the occasion of the country's 53rd Independence Day, he congratulated Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh for the courage they showed in 1971 and for understanding the value of freedom and independence.

He wrote, "On behalf of the United States, I wish you and the people of Bangladesh a happy Independence Day. The Bangladeshi people understand deeply the value of freedom and independence as they fought courageously in 1971 to choose their own fate and to speak their own language."

Stressing on the shared value both nations place on democracy, he said, "As Bangladesh approaches its next election, I am reminded of the deep value both of our nations' people place on democracy, equality, respect for human rights, and free and fair elections."

In the letter, he applauds Bangladesh's demonstrated commitment to protecting the most vulnerable as the largest contributor to peacekeeping operations.

The US President also thanked Bangladesh for cohosting the Global Action Plan ministerial that significantly elevated the political commitment to end the global pandemic.

In regards to the 50 years of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, Joe Biden said that both countries have achieved a lot together – "In advancing economic development, strengthening people-to-people ties, addressing global health and climate issues, partnering on the humanitarian response to Rohingya refugees, and committing to a prosperous, secure, democratic, and independent Bangladesh."

He made special mention of the Rohingya crisis and lauded the country for setting an example of empathy and generosity in practice.

"Bangladesh has opened its arms and welcomed nearly one million Rohingya refugees. You set an example for the world of empathy and generosity in practice. We share a commitment to finding long-term solutions to the Rohingya refugee crisis and holding perpetrators of atrocities accountable," he added.

The US president ended the letter with "Joy Bangla".