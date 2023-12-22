Bhutan's Queen Mother makes stopover in Dhaka

Photo: UNB

Queen Mother Dorji Wanmgmo Wangchuckand and her Royal delegation of Bhutan made a stopover in Dhaka on Friday.

Naheed Ezaher Khan, MP and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received Queen Mother Dorji Wanmgmo Wangchuckand and her Royal delegation of Bhutan during their transit at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Queen Mother conveyed her best regards, appreciation and deep respect to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of her Royal Family.

She deeply appreciated the government of Bangladesh for making all the arrangements during the transit at Dhaka, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.