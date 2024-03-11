Betel leaf farmers' dreams now ashes as field after field burned in Kushtia

A number of betel leaf farmers in Kushtia suffered huge losses after their fields and gardens were burned to ashes yesterday (10 March).

"I do not know what to do now," said Abdul Alim, bewildered as his home, crops and betel leaf garden on about 4 bighas of land was destroyed during the incident.

Another farmer Iman also laments the same as his betel leaf garden has been burnt. There is nothing left except burnt earth.

The fire broke out around 12pm yesterday at several villages in the Bahadur and Mokarimpur unions in Kushtia's Bheramara upazila.

Twelve firefighter units from Kushtia and neighbouring districts brought the fire under control around 5:30pm.

Bheramara Fire Service Station Officer Shariful Islam said the fire spread quickly due to the presence of cane used in farming betel leaves.

"The reason behind the fire could not be known yet. Investigation will be done to see if anyone is involved in setting the fire," said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bheramara police station Zahirul Islam.

Bahadurpur Union Parishad Chairman Sohel Rana said, "Several hundred bighas of betel leaf barges in Bahadurpur were burnt to ashes. The loss may amount to several crores of taka."

Bheramara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Akash Kumar Kundu said the government will take necessary measures after identifying those who have suffered damages during the fire.