Beijing greets Dhaka on opening first-ever underwater tunnel

Bangladesh

BSS
28 October, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 05:43 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping. File Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping. File Photo: BSS

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a goodwill message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the grand occasion of Bangladesh's entry into the era of under-river tunnel, first of its kind in South Asia.

The message was read out by Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, and later he handed it over to the Bangladesh premier at the formal opening ground in the port city of Chattogram where the premier joined a grand public rally.

Reading out the message, the envoy said, "It is my great honor to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel of Bangladesh."

"Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Your Excellency extending warm congratulations on the inaugural ceremony," he said.

Yao Wen said, "Now I have the honor to read the message from President Xi Jinping".

In the message, the Chinese president gratefully acknowledged Sheikh Hasina's invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony of the tunnel.
 
He extended congratulations on the official opening of the tunnel.

Xi said the tunnel is the signature project of the high-quality Belt and Road Cooperation between China and Bangladesh as well as another example showcasing the bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit.

"It is my conviction that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel would significantly improve local traffic and promote the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh," said Xi.

"Attaching great importance to the China Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation, I would like to work with you to carry forward the profound friendship forged by the elder generations of leaders of the two countries, so as to achieve even greater success on high quality Belt and Road Cooperation between China and Bangladesh for the betterment of the well beings of the two peoples," said the Chinese president.

