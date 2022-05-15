BCL Noakhali district committee dissolved 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 May, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 10:07 am

Photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), has dissolved its Noakhali district unit committee. 

A statement, signed by BCL central committee President Al Nahian Khan Joy and its General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya, was issued in this regard on Saturday.

The decision to dissolve the city unit committee was taken at a meeting of BCL's executive body, as per an official press release.

At the same time, the committees of Sadar upazila, Noakhali Municipality, Noakhali Government College, Sonapur Degree College, Senbagh upazila, Senbagh Municipality and Senbagh College were also dissolved.

Aspiring candidates for the posts of president and general secretary in the district unit's next committee must submit their CVs to the central committee within seven days, added the release.

Local BCL leaders and activists claimed that on 1 and 11 May, district committee President Asaduzzaman Arman and General Secretary Abul Hasnat Adnan announced the committees for several of the aforementioned units excluding grassroots leaders and activists. 

Those who were deprived demonstrated in protest of this decision and heavily criticised the outgoing president and general secretary.

The outgoing president and general secretary are known to be close followers of Noakhali-4 MP Ekramul Karim Chowdhury.

The two could not be contacted despite repeated attempts for comments.

Speaking with The Business Standard Advocate Shihab Uddin Shaheen, joint convener of Noakhali district Awami League said, "Central BCL will soon announce the [Noakhali] district committee in accordance with its constitution."

