BCL launches free ambulance service in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 11:53 am

To get the 'Hello Chhatra League' service, call 018833369796, 01854930656, 01816266003.

The district Chhatra League has launched a free ambulance service called 'Hello Chhatra League' in Cox's Bazar to ensure emergency services for Covid-19 infected and any critical patients.

District Chhatra League president SM Saddam Hussein and general secretary Maruf Adnan launched the service on Sunday afternoon.

While inaugurating the service in front of the Cox's Bazar district BCL office, Maruf Adnan said, "Our service will continue as long as there is a lockdown."

"Not only covid-19 patients, but also non-Covid patients can take our service if they want. In this case, no money has to be paid. However, proof must be given," he added.

District BCL President SM Saddam Hussein said that poor patients would get priority in the service.

To get the 'Hello Chhatra League' service, call 018833369796, 01854930656, 01816266003.

BCL / Chhatra League / Ambulance / free / Cox's Bazar

