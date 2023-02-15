BB extends low-cost loan offer for cinema halls till December

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

BB extends low-cost loan offer for cinema halls till December

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 06:32 pm
File Photo: Mumit M
File Photo: Mumit M

The loan application deadline for construction and renovation of cinema halls under the special refinancing scheme of the Bangladesh Bank has been extended till 31 December this year, read a circular issued by the central bank on Sunday.

The previous deadline was 31 December 2022.

The circular said the deadline has been extended as the majority of the fund still remains unused and many customers have showed interest in availing this loan.

In a circular issued on 21 February 2021, the central bank announced the formation of a special refinancing scheme of Tk1,000 crore to provide a term loan facility to cinema hall owners for the construction, renovation and modernisation of cinema halls.

Owners can borrow a maximum of Tk10 crore for construction per unit of new halls and a maximum of Tk5 crore for renovation and modernisation.

The interest rate on this loan is 5% in the metropolitan area and 4.5% outside the metropolitan area. Customers will have a total of eight years with a grace period of one year to repay the loan, the central bank said.

Top News

Cinema hall / renovation / refinance scheme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

1h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

7h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

22h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms