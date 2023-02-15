BB extends low-cost loan offer for cinema halls till December

The loan application deadline for construction and renovation of cinema halls under the special refinancing scheme of the Bangladesh Bank has been extended till 31 December this year, read a circular issued by the central bank on Sunday.

The previous deadline was 31 December 2022.

The circular said the deadline has been extended as the majority of the fund still remains unused and many customers have showed interest in availing this loan.

In a circular issued on 21 February 2021, the central bank announced the formation of a special refinancing scheme of Tk1,000 crore to provide a term loan facility to cinema hall owners for the construction, renovation and modernisation of cinema halls.

Owners can borrow a maximum of Tk10 crore for construction per unit of new halls and a maximum of Tk5 crore for renovation and modernisation.

The interest rate on this loan is 5% in the metropolitan area and 4.5% outside the metropolitan area. Customers will have a total of eight years with a grace period of one year to repay the loan, the central bank said.