350-year-old Dhaka Gate under renovation

The Dhaka Gate, also known as the Mir Jumla Gate or Ramna Gate, believed to be over 350-year-old, is currently undergoing renovation to restore its former glory after years of neglect.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) took the initiative last May to restore the historic structure to its original grandeur.

This structure, once regarded as the gateway to Dhaka, can be found on the route from Bangla Academy to Doel Chattar in the Dhaka University area.

The Dhaka Gate stands as one of the oldest examples of Mughal architecture in the capital, and it holds a significant place in the city's past.

During the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Dhaka experienced significant growth, prompting Subahdar (governor) Mir Jumla to construct the gate as the northern entrance, marking the city's border.

The Dhaka Gate served as an entry point to the city from the bank of the Buriganga river. It played a crucial role in guarding the city from potential attacks by pirates.

Over the centuries, the Dhaka Gate endured severe damage, and it was rebuilt in 1825 by Magistrate Charles Dawes.

Currently located within the University of Dhaka campus near Curzon Hall and Shishu Academy, parts of the gate are at the Centre for Renewable Energy Research and the Mausoleum of three leaders.