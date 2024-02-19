Buriganga Bridge renovation: Traffic Dept issues advisory on alt routes to avoid congestion

Transport

UNB
19 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 11:01 am

Related News

Buriganga Bridge renovation: Traffic Dept issues advisory on alt routes to avoid congestion

More popularly known as Postogola Bridge, the renovation work will start next Thursday (February 22) and will continue till March 8

UNB
19 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 11:01 am
Buriganga River. Photo: Mumit M
Buriganga River. Photo: Mumit M

The authorities said that additional traffic jams might occur on the routes to 21 districts including Dhaka during the renovation work of the Buriganga-1 bridge.

More popularly known as Postogola Bridge, the renovation work will start next Thursday (22 February) and will continue till March 8.

Seven concerned departments, including the Traffic Department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), held a meeting at the DMP headquarters to find out alternatives to avoid severe traffic congestion in those 21 districts during the renovation period.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of the DMP headquarters Munibur Rahman, said: "During the renovation work of the bridge, we have held a meeting with all those concerned about which way heavy vehicles will come to Dhaka from outside, possibly which route they may use. A public notice has already been published in this regard. How DMP can work, and how DMP can be supported by other partners was discussed."

The public notice categorized the possible routes into two types: heavy vehicles and light vehicles. Alternative routes have also been discussed.

Munibur Rahman, head of the traffic department of DMP, said that if there is any kind of problem with the routes mentioned in the public notice, the alternative routes have been discussed.

The alternative routes are:

1. Vehicles entering and exiting Dhaka Metropolitan City (DMP) are requested to use Daulatdia, Paturia, Nabinagar, Aminbazar, and Gabtali routes. Passenger buses will stop at Gabtali instead of Syedabad.

2. In other districts of Dhaka division (Dhaka -partial), Manikganj, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Tangail (partial) vehicular traffic has been asked to use Asian Highway via Daulatdia, Paturia, Nabinagar, Baipail, Chandra, Bhogra intersection.

3. Rajshahi, Rangpur Division-bound vehicles are asked to ply using Lalonshah Bridge (Kushtia, Pabna).

4. Mymensingh division and Tangail district (partial) are asked to travel through Lalonshah Bridge (Kushtia, Pabna) and Bangabandhu Bridge.

5. Vehicles in Sylhet division and Brahmanbaria district, Daulatdia, Paturia, Nabinagar, Baipail, Chandra, and Bhogra intersections are said to use the Asian highway.

6. To travel to Chittagong Division, it was asked to travel via Padma Bridge, Srinagar, Munshiganj, Muktarpur Bridge, Third Shitalakshya Bridge, and Madanpur.

7. People travelling to Chittagong Division were asked to go by Shariatpur and Chandpur Ferry.

Bangladesh / Top News

traffic advisory / Buriganga-1 / DMP / Postogola Bridge / renovation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

22h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are young people responsible for China's economic slowdown?

Are young people responsible for China's economic slowdown?

15m | Videos
Native rice varieties survive in Meghna chars For 100 years

Native rice varieties survive in Meghna chars For 100 years

1h | Videos
How microgreens are in the human diet.

How microgreens are in the human diet.

14h | Videos
How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

13h | Videos