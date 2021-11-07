BASIS, BBDN team up to increase inclusion of persons with disabilities in ICT sector

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 08:05 pm

Related News

BASIS, BBDN team up to increase inclusion of persons with disabilities in ICT sector

To this end, the two organistions signed an MoU on Saturday

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 08:05 pm
BASIS and BBDN MoU signing
BASIS and BBDN MoU signing

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and Bangladesh Business Disability Network (BBDN) joined hands to accelerate the inclusion of physically challenged people in the ICT sector.

To this end, the two organistions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday, said a press release.

Senior Vice President of BASIS, Farhana A Rahman, and CEO of BBDN, Murteza Rafi Khan, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The core purpose of this collaboration is to increase the number of BASIS organizational members to actively become disability-inclusive organizations, by building their disability confidence.

BASIS, a national body of the IT industry, and BBDN, a voluntary group of representatives from business, industry and employer platforms, look forward to continuing their activities in three timely steps.

First there is immediate action which can be initiated within three months and can be implemented within a short timeframe. Then midterm action needing  3-6 months to implement and initiate, and finally long term action requiring 9-12 months to initiate and implement.

BASIS can play a key role in expediting the influencing of policy with its members, the broader business community, and government, to facilitate a window of opportunity in employment creation and setting standards in provisioning appropriate work environments for people with disabilities.

BBDN can be a strategic partner for BASIS in dealing with action related to disability inclusion and in supporting BASIS members to avail the advantages of becoming an inclusive organisation.

Vice President (Admin) of BASIS, Shoeb Ahmed Masud, Vice President (Finance) Mushfiqur Rahman, Director Rashad Kabir, Joint Secretary (Research Fellow) Enamul Hafiz Latifee, Assistant Manager (Corporate Affairs) Moon Mondal Rajib, Legal Affairs and Executive (Content) Laila Binte Rahman, Chairman of BBDN, Salahuddin Kasem Khan, and Head of Operations, Aziza Ahmed, were present at the signing ceremony.

Tech / ICT

ICT / BASIS / BBDN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

4h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

4h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

4h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022