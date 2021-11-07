BASIS, BBDN team up to increase inclusion of persons with disabilities in ICT sector

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and Bangladesh Business Disability Network (BBDN) joined hands to accelerate the inclusion of physically challenged people in the ICT sector.

To this end, the two organistions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday, said a press release.

Senior Vice President of BASIS, Farhana A Rahman, and CEO of BBDN, Murteza Rafi Khan, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The core purpose of this collaboration is to increase the number of BASIS organizational members to actively become disability-inclusive organizations, by building their disability confidence.

BASIS, a national body of the IT industry, and BBDN, a voluntary group of representatives from business, industry and employer platforms, look forward to continuing their activities in three timely steps.

First there is immediate action which can be initiated within three months and can be implemented within a short timeframe. Then midterm action needing 3-6 months to implement and initiate, and finally long term action requiring 9-12 months to initiate and implement.

BASIS can play a key role in expediting the influencing of policy with its members, the broader business community, and government, to facilitate a window of opportunity in employment creation and setting standards in provisioning appropriate work environments for people with disabilities.

BBDN can be a strategic partner for BASIS in dealing with action related to disability inclusion and in supporting BASIS members to avail the advantages of becoming an inclusive organisation.

Vice President (Admin) of BASIS, Shoeb Ahmed Masud, Vice President (Finance) Mushfiqur Rahman, Director Rashad Kabir, Joint Secretary (Research Fellow) Enamul Hafiz Latifee, Assistant Manager (Corporate Affairs) Moon Mondal Rajib, Legal Affairs and Executive (Content) Laila Binte Rahman, Chairman of BBDN, Salahuddin Kasem Khan, and Head of Operations, Aziza Ahmed, were present at the signing ceremony.