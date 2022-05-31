Barge crashes into cargo ship at Chattogram port

A container vessel named MV Xpress Kohima was damaged when a barge hit it at Chattogram port.

The accident took place on Monday afternoon while the ship carrying export goods was anchored in berth number CCT-3 of the port, said a local agent of MV Xpress Kohima, Md Saiful Islam.

Containers were being loaded onto MV Xpress Kohima when the barge named Madina-7 hit the ship, he added.

Loading containers was stopped immediately after the accident. The ship is currently being taken to TSP Jetty for repairs, informed Saiful Islam.

Md Saiful Islam said, a hole of about a square foot was formed on the side of the ship when the barge (a kind of vessel designed to transport passengers or goods through rivers or canals) hit the ship.

"On the other hand, the port authorities have seized the barge responsible for the accident", he said.

The Tuvalu-flagged ship was scheduled to sail for the port of Colombo on Tuesday with containers of export goods.

Earlier on 24 May, the ship arrived at Chittagong port from Colombo.

With a capacity of 1,597 TEUs, the ship has a draft of 8.9 metres, a length of 168 meters and a width of 27 meters.

Already 92 TEUs of goods had been loaded onto the ship when the accident occurred.