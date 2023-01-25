Cargo ship loaded with 500 metric tonnes of fertiliser sinks in Sundarbans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 02:22 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A cargo ship named MV Shahjalal Express carrying 500 metric tonnes of fertiliser sank in the Harbaria area of Pasur river in the Sundarbans. 

The cargo ship sank at anchorage no. 8 in Harbaria area of the Pasur channel of Mongla port around 11pm on Tuesday (24 January), said Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Harbor Master Captain Shaheen Majid.

"The cargo ship was loaded about 500 metric tonnes of MOP fertiliser from the foreign commercial ship MV Vita Olympic located at anchorage no. 9 in the Harbaria area of Mongla port. Later left for the Shiromani area in Khulna. However, on reaching Anchorage no. 8, the cargo hit the back of MV Supreme Velor, a foreign commercial ship stationed there. Later the cargo ship sank," he added. 

Seven staff members and one security guard of the cargo ship took refuge in the cargo ships MV Nayan-Shayan and Mahmud Raihan. Mongla Port Authority has already gone there and done red marking, the official further said. 

"The sunken cargo ship has a fitness certificate. Even though it sank in the main channel of the Pasur river, at present the movement of other vessels through that channel is completely normal and risk-free," Captain Shaheen Majid added.

