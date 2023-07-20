Barges carrying fly ash to Bangladesh trigger erosion in Sunderbans, says West Bengal minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:55 am

Related News

Barges carrying fly ash to Bangladesh trigger erosion in Sunderbans, says West Bengal minister

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Photo: The Plurals News Network
Photo: The Plurals News Network

Barges ferrying fly ash from India to Bangladesh that regularly travel through the Sunderbans are impacting the river banks and eroding the island, West Bengal Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan said. 

"I visited the Sunderbans recently, along with senior officials of my department and green experts, to take stock of the situation and were informed by the locals that the continuous movement of barges ferrying fly ash from West Bengal to Bangladesh is affecting the banks and triggering erosion. We plan to take up the matter with the central government agencies," West Bengal Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan said at a workshop held at the Kolkata Press Club, reports the Telegraph India. 

The workshop was organised by Press Club, Kolkata, and India Japan Laboratory under Keio University, Japan.

A document titled "Role of media in disaster risk reduction" was released by Minister Javed Khan said along with Professor Rajib Shaw of Keio University and Snehasis Sur, president, of Kolkata Press Club.

Around 40 vessels ply daily through the Sunderbans waters carrying fly ash that is sued in cement factories in Bangladesh, according to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the Union government's agency that regulates the transboundary barge movement.

Local residents of the Sunderbans have blamed increased erosion on barges that are now travelling closer to the inhabited islands than about a decade back.

"These barges are triggering erosion," Amal Mandal, a resident of Pakhiralay island, told The Plurals on Sunday, pointing to a barge passing by close to a sprawling zilla parishad house that stands dangerously poised and all set to be engulfed by the river in near future as the adjoining river bank has eroded significantly in the last few years.

Earlier, the barges used to travel through channels closer to the core forest.

But complaints that they were damaging the pristine mangroves and wildlife habitat, particularly through the release of toxic effluents, led to a change of route.

"On average about 40 barges travel through the Sunderbans daily, carrying mainly fly ash from India to Bangladesh. We have no evidence to suggest that the waves generated by these barges affect the banks or cause erosion," said Arvind Kumar, director IWAI.

A senior IWAI official clarified that the waves created by barges affect the water level till a depth of 0.5m at the most; this is further minimised as the waves approach the bank.

"As erosion normally occurs at a depth of three to four metres; the waves created by the barges have no role in bank erosion; those usually ply about 200m away from the bank," added the official.

Senior officials of both IWAI and Kolkata Port Trust claimed that the regular tidal waves and fluctuations, as well as strong winds, damage the banks.

"If barge movement was responsible, there would not be erosion of river banks close where there is no barge movement; but we find erosion in many such places," an official said.

Senior officials of both IWAI and Kolkata Port Trust claimed that the regular tidal waves and fluctuations, as well as strong winds, damage the bank

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

cement / Fly ash / barge / Bangladesh / India / West Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

11m | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

14h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

16h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

18h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers