Bangladesh’s 7 new state ministers: Here’s what you need to know

Seven new faces on Friday took the oath as the state ministers of the incumbent cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Among the portfolios assigned to the newcomers are finance, planning, local government, and education.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to the new state ministers at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Friday.

With the induction of these new faces, there is curiosity regarding their identities and political trajectories. TBS unveils the profiles of the newly appointed state ministers, shedding light on their respective political careers and the roles they are poised to play in the new government.

Shahiduzzaman Sarker, state minister for planning

Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, who has been elected Member of Parliament from Naogaon-2 constituency for five consecutive terms, has been sworn in as the state minister for the Ministry of Planning.

He won the 1991, 2001, 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024 National Assembly elections as an Awami League candidate from the same constituency.

Shahiduzzaman Sarkar was born on 13 December 1955 in Birgram, Dhamuirhat, Naogaon. He completed his graduate and post-graduate from Rajshahi University and joined the government service as a Munsif. He later worked as a lawyer in Naogaon Judge Court.

He served as the government whip in the 10th Parliament in 2014. In the 11th Parliament elections in 2018, he first served as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and later as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, a member of parliament from the reserved women's seat, is the country's first woman state minister for finance.

Waseqa was born on 16 July 1969. She graduated and post-graduated in commerce from Chittagong University. She was a banker by profession.

Waseqa is the daughter of the late Ataur Rahman Khan Kaisar, one of the organisers of the Liberation War and a member of the Praesidium of Awami League.

Waseqa was elected a member of parliament in the reserved women's seat in 2014, 2018 and 2024 as an Awami League candidate.

In December 2019, she became the Awami League's secretary for finance and planning. She is also the vice-president of Mohila Awami League.

Waseqa is the vice chairperson of a network called Climate Parliament Bangladesh, which works to reduce the use of fossil fuels. She is also the advisor of Chittagong Arts Complex.

In June 2021, Waseqa served as the chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

Abdul Wadud, state minister for rural development

Abdul Wadud, a member of parliament from Rajshahi-5 constituency, has been made the State Minister for Rural Development and Co-operative Division.

His ancestral home is in Biraldaho village in Rajshahi's Puthia upazila. He was born on 21 October 1952. He earned a Master's degree in Physics from Rajshahi University.

Abdul Wadud, a businessman by profession, is actively involved in politics. He is the general secretary of Rajshahi District Awami League.

He was the MP for Rajshahi-5 constituency for two terms in 2008 and 2014. During this time he served as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Food.

He did not get a party nomination in 2018. He won the 2024 national elections as an Awami League candidate.

Rokeya Sultana, state minister for health

Dr Begum Rokeya Sultana has been sworn in as the state minister for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. She is an Awami League nominee who won a reserved women's seat in the parliament from Joypurhat district.

Rokeya hails from the village of Baniapara in Joypurhat Sadar.

Her father, Mahtabuddin, a station master for the Eastern Pakistan Railway and a poet, was captured and killed by Pakistani forces during the Liberation War.

Due to her father's job, Rokeya completed her education in the Kurigram and Rangpur districts. She completed her SSC from Kurigram High School and HSC from Kurigram College. Later, she obtained her MBBS degree from Rangpur Medical College.

After retiring from government service as a doctor, she became directly involved in politics. Currently, she serves as the secretary for Health and Population Affairs in the Awami League's Central Committee. Furthermore, she served as the general secretary of the Rangpur Medical College Chhatra League during her student life.

Shamsun Naher Chapa, state minister for education

Shamsun Nahar Chapa, representing a reserved women's seat in the 12th parliament, has become the government's new state minister for the Ministry of Education.

She is also the Awami League's secretary for Education and Human Resources. Her brother is the former agriculture minister and Awami League Praesidium Member, Dr M Abdul Razzaq.

She has been involved in Chhatra League politics since her student life. She served as the general secretary of Shamsunnahar Hall's Chhatra League.

In 1981, she played a significant role in the Chhatra League when Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned to the country. She was also a member of the organisation's Central Committee and participated in the movement against autocracy.

Shamsun Nahar studied in the Department of Zoology at Dhaka University. After completing her studies, she joined the government service.

She retired in 2015 as an official of the National Media Institute under the Ministry of Information. Following her retirement, she became active in politics again.

Naheed Ezaher Khan, state minister for culture

Naheed Ezaher Khan, daughter of freedom fighter Colonel Khandaker Nazmul Huda, and member of parliament for a reserved women's seat, has been appointed state minister for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Previously, she was also a member of parliament for a reserved women's seat under the Awami League in the 11th Parliament.

Her ancestral home is in Kodalia village in Faridpur's Nagarkanda. She was born on 30 September 1972, in Dhaka.

Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, state minister for labour

Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, MP for Chattogram-14 constituency, has been sworn in as the state minister for the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He won the national elections in 2014 and 2018 as an Awami League candidate from the Chattogram-14 constituency.

Nazrul was born on 1 February 1952, in Chandanaish upazila.