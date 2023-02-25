Bangladeshi youth injured in mine explosion near Myanmar border

A Bangladeshi youth was injured in a mine explosion in Jamchari area of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari union near Myanmar's Saludong border territory.

Naikhongchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Romen Sharma said Golam Akbar, 25, went to collect wood near the border area this afternoon when the incident took place.

Golam Akbar hailing from the Jamchari area of Naikhongchhari Sadar union is undergoing treatment in Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

He has injury marks in his left leg, head and various parts of his head.