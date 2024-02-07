65 Rohingyas intercepted while trying to enter Bangladesh: BGB

Some members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) trying to contain the situation in Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has intercepted a boat attempting to infiltrate Bangladesh from Myanmar via the Naf River.

The incident occurred yesterday (6 February) afternoon at the Damdamia Zero Line near Hnila in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila, Teknaf 2 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col M Mohiuddin Ahmed said.

"The boat carried 65 Rohingya individuals. All were male. The boat was prevented from reaching Bangladeshi territory, and they were compelled to return to Myanmar," he added.

Strict measures are in place to prevent any new Rohingya influx into Bangladesh, with heightened vigilance by the BGB along the border.

Meanwhile, a total of 180 families have left Ghumdhum union for safer places amid heavy shelling from Myanmar near the Bangladesh border.

"150 families from Ghumdhum union took shelter in their relatives' houses, while 30 families were evacuated to shelter centers," Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin said yesterday.

Additionally, the DC said that 240 more families are at risk.

Meanwhile, Palongkhali Union Chairman Gafur Uddin Chowdhury reported that five Bangladeshi nationals sustained bullet wounds on Tuesday.

So far, 264 Myanmar residents, including 222 members of the Border Guard Police, two army officials, four CID members, five police personnel, nine special branch officers, 20 immigration officers, and two civilians, have fled to Bangladesh in the last few days.

A clash between the Myanmar law enforcement agencies and the rebels continued with heavy firing, mortar shelling, and explosions, creating panic among the Bangladeshi residents and Rohingyas living near the border.